Loris Gréaud launches his monograph in Miami with Lee Ranaldo

Loris Gréaud will be launching a solo monograph on December 3rd. The definitive monograph is titled “The Unplayed Notes & The Underground Sculpture Park – 2012-2020.” Lee Ranaldo will be attending Loris Gréaud’s monograph launch in Miami. Ranaldo and Loris will perform “The Unplayed Notes; Soundtrack for a Monograph-Vol.1” at the Greystone Hotel in Miami Beach’s 1920 Collins Avenue.

The monograph features more than 300 artworks spread across 500 pages. The artwork traces eight years of aesthetic experiments and adventures. Twenty limited editions of the book have been created for collectors. The main book is buried in the earth, taken from Loris’ studio in a Plexiglas box. A system of nickel screws carefully seals the box. The keys to the screws are also buried in the earth contained in the box. This means that they are invisible and inaccessible. The set will be presented in a cardboard case with hot gilding. They will be accompanied by a certificate signed and numbered by Loris himself.

Attendees can view the book and limited editions during the performance. Afterward, they will be available for sale on January 15th, 2022. Any interested buyers can pre-order from December 3rd, 2021.

Loris Gréaud is also involved in a charity

The launch of the monograph will be accompanied by the release of a special limited edition for collectors. There will also be an intimate event on December 3rd hosted by Hatje Cantz and Whitewall Magazine. This event will feature the unveiling of the book and limited editions for the first time. They will be available for pre-order.

All the proceeds from the charity auction will go to The Sense of Silence Foundation. This foundation was established by Professor Michel Andre to monitor biodiversity and listen to the sound of nature to save humankind. This foundation concentrates on the largest bioacoustics Big Data globally.

From the deep oceans to the Amazon rainforest, the foundation covers all the significant elements of nature. This allows for the real-time monitoring of wildlife and biodiversity across different continents. In simpler terms, the foundation focuses on resolving the human-nature conflict via a conciliatory approach.

It also works for the conservation and regeneration of biodiversity while respecting and accounting for the current economic and societal challenges. All the proceedings from the charity auction at the launch of Loris Greaud’s monograph will go towards the works done by The Sense of Silence Foundation.

Loris Gréaud is a French conceptual installation artist, filmmaker, and architect.

Loris Gréaud was born in February 1979 and is currently recognized by international critics as among his generation’s most influential and famous artists. He is also a one-of-a-kind artist. Since the start of his career, he has refused to get any of his biography published. His desire is for people to focus more on his work than himself. Loris Gréaud’s work is organized into projects, unlike the conventional exhibitions.

His first project rocketed his career onto the international platform. It was titled “Silence Goes More Quickly When Played Backwards,” and it took place in 2005. Three years later, he became the first artist to be granted full use of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris for an art project he named “Cellar Door.”

Over the years, he has completed dozens of projects and made quite a name for himself in the international scene. His artistic approach is characterized by prioritizing the ideas behind his projects instead of conventional exhibitions. The famous artist believes that the governing principles for the artwork should be the idea and the project itself.

The focal point of his practice is based on productivity and efficiency. He is also known to pay attention to the systematic erasing limits between spaces of fiction and reality. His primary career goal is to overwhelm the space and time of the exhibition by producing works with high magnitude and adopting global visions. The artist’s most recent project is set to launch in December 2021. The launch of the monogram project will take place in Miami, in the presence of famous individuals, including the icon Lee Ranaldo.

Loris Gréaud and Lee Ranaldo

The American musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and visual artist was born in New York in 1956. He is particularly famous for being one of the co-founders of the alternative rock band Sonic Youth. His influence has helped bridge the gap between experimental music and the no-wave scene, especially in New York. In collaboration with his bandmate Thurston Moore, Lee Ronaldo created a new approach to the electric guitar.

During his time with Sonic Youth, Lee Ronaldo used his solo releases as a platform for his personal and reflective music. In 2011, Sonic Youth went on an indefinite hiatus, and Lee Ronaldo started doing music solo. His improvisational collaborations with Willian Hooker, a percussionist, were highly acclaimed. He released an album combining his earlier works with more rock-oriented compositions. Since then, he has worked with some of the top names in music. He has also lent his expertise to the art industry by working with artists like Loris Gréaud.

The project is centered around the attention given to the work and space of Loris’ immersive exhibition. Through this monograph, the famous artist invites readers to travel through a host of incredible stories from the natural history museum, which was cleverly vandalized to the reactivation as poetic as it is disturbing of an old glass factory to the burial ad vitam of sculptures in an underground park in the heart of the desert.

The 500-page book also traces the trajectory of a few thousand kilometers, a single tale from which only the in-betweens and silent interstices should be retained. It also features the porous history of our reality and that of the unplayed notes.

The launch of Loris Gréaud’s monograph will feature limited space. This means that all attendees must RSVP to the event. The only people who will be allowed to attend are those who have received a direct invitation and RSVPd. The event is set to be grand. However, if you do not get to witness the launch of the book, you can pre-order from December 3rd or wait until January 15th, 2021, when the book will be officially released to the public. Note that this will not be the first monograph by Loris Gréaud. The french artist has released more than two dozen monographs throughout his career.

